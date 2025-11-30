Mississippi Valley State has now beaten Florida A&M two times in a row after securing a shocking 35-31 victory over the Rattlers on Saturday. The game, a rescheduled contest originally slated for early October, took place at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi, the home of the Delta Devils.

Florida A&M had aimed for vengeance following its stunning loss to the Delta Devils last year, a defeat that ended FAMU's 23-game home winning streak. Instead, Mississippi Valley State, which entered the evening with only one win, once again had the upper hand, delivering a painful blow to the Rattler program.

The Delta Devils' offense was powered by quarterback Brandon Nunez, who finished the game throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-47 attempts, with one interception. His favorite target was Mekhi Norris, who had a massive day with 140 yards and one touchdown on eight catches. Christian White and Cameron Nelson, along with DePhabian Fant, each accounted for one touchdown reception, highlighting the effectiveness of the passing attack.

The Rattlers, meanwhile, suffered from costly turnovers. Quarterback R.J. Johnson III struggled significantly, throwing three interceptions against two touchdowns for 283 yards, turnovers that proved pivotal in the close contest. FAMU heavily leaned on its running game, with Thad Franklin Jr. finishing with 101 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Article Continues Below

The Rattlers initially appeared poised to pull away in the third quarter after taking a 24-14 lead following Franklin's five-yard touchdown run. However, the Delta Devils quickly responded. Nunez scrambled for a run just minutes later, bringing MVSU within three points at 24-21.

MVSU then took the lead to start the fourth quarter when Nelson found Norris for a 25-yard pass, pushing them up 28-24. While Johnson and the Rattlers momentarily retook the lead at 31-28, Mississippi Valley State withstood the comeback. With 10 minutes and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Nunez found Norris again for a nine-yard touchdown, putting the Delta Devils up 35-31 and securing the improbable victory.

The loss leaves Florida A&M finishing the year at 5-7. The question of Head Coach James Colzie III’s future now looms large. Following two massive, high-profile losses—the defeat to Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic last week and now the loss to Mississippi Valley State—there will be further intense speculation about whether he enters the new year at the helm of the team. The pressure is amplified by the continued success of former Rattler quarterback Quinn Gray, who is currently leading the Albany State Rams to the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The loss to MVSU complicates the offseason significantly, forcing the Rattlers to undergo an interesting period of soul-searching as they look to regain the form they held just two years ago when the team, under former head coach Willie Simmons, won the Celebration Bowl.