OKLAHOMA CITY — It's easy to forget that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren played in only 32 regular-season games before last year's historic postseason run, which culminated in winning the 2025 NBA Finals. Ahead of his fourth season, Holmgren improved his jump shot over the summer, which is one of the many attributes he brings to the table, as the Thunder's stretch big and rim protector. The scary part is: he's still growing.

It's one of the many things Thunder GM Sam Presti addressed in his preseason press conference. With only 114 regular-season games under Holmgren's belt, Presti is excited to watch his starting forward make a significant stride in 2025-26. Alongside Isaiah Hartenstein, it's a tantalizing thought, considering Holmgren has only played through one full regular season throughout his career.

“We got a lot to learn about the team when you think about it. Chet and Hart have only played about 20 games together,” Presti said. “Chet, himself, played 32 games last year.”

After a fractured hip derailed Holmgren's regular season after only 10 games, the Thunder took its time in bringing him back into the fold. With a promising deep playoff run on the horizon, Oklahoma City capitalized on Chet's return before the postseason as Holmgren and Hartenstein got their first reps in together as a part of head coach Mark Daigneault's double-big lineup.

The returns were promising and carried over into the Thunder's championship run, as Thunder GM Sam Presti noted.

“His instincts to drive winning are extremely unique,” Presti said. “He's extremely ambitious, but his ambition never crosses over into agenda. What makes Chet who he is isn't statistics. It isn't highlight plays. It's the things that connect the team to winning, and he has this instinctual ability to do that.”

Holmgren's five blocks in Game 7 made Finals history in the Thunder's championship-clinching win against the Indiana Pacers. He also finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and one steal.

Chet Holmgren's area of improvement before Thunder defends title

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren spent time with shooting coach Drew Hanlen during the offseason. Holmgren revealed it's something he's worked on to improve his offensive approach in 2025-26.

“I've been working on my shot all summer. Even before you, I got out of here with Drew,” Holmgren said. “Just continuing to work on that stuff. Working on being on balance, playing off of bumps, slowing down.”

Holmgren has adopted Hanlen's meticulous approach, including attention to detail and tactical footing, which the seven-footer will look to utilize to his advantage this upcoming season.