OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault highlighted Jalen Williams' impact in Sunday's 111-100 win against the New York Knicks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reminded everyone of how important the All-NBA forward is. For a defending champion Thunder team in pursuit to win back-to-back titles, Williams' return to form is crucial.

Gilgeous-Alexander discussed Williams' vital role for the Thunder during his postgame media availability.

“Dub is such a big part of why we won last year. If we want to defend this year, he's going to be such a big part of it that we have no choice but to trust him. We have no choice but to put the ball in his hands,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We have no choice but to make plays around him — to put him in better positions. The better he is as an individual player, the better we are as a basketball team. And 1 through 15 knows that. So, we don't really have a choice.

“All of last playoffs he was playing with a torn wrist and we had no choice but to play through Dub it moments. It is what it is. He's a really great player. He’s one of the best players on this team, and he’s one of the biggest reasons we won last year. And if we’re going to win again, we’re going to need him to be that guy,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on how important Jalen Williams is for the Thunder’s back-to-back title quest: “He’s one of the best players on this team, and he’s one of the biggest reasons we won last year. And if we’re going to win again, we’re going to need him to be that guy.” pic.twitter.com/QrqHWx0Xax — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 30, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points on 8-for-18 shooting, four assists, and three rebounds. Williams has 22 points on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting, a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, two assists, and one steal. All-Star Chet Holmgren added 16 points, nine rebounds, one steal.

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams after Thunder win

Head coach Mark Daigneault gave Jalen Williams his flowers for a terrific performance in Sunday's win against the Knicks. Williams says he's crossed the mental hurdles that come with two right hamstring injuries in the same season. Daigneault says Jalen's success this week is a byproduct of relentless rehabbing, and it being his fourth game back.

“Give him a lot of credit for the work he did coming out of the injury to get himself in game condition. That’s hard to do when you’re not playing games. But he seemed to hit the ground running. And when you’re off for that long, you’re going to have some ebbs and flows in your performance. And it's the time of year when the games are hard. So, you're not going to play perfect every night.

“Just his competitiveness, his motor, his two-way play, is really valuable for us. Even on his average nights, but tonight, he was excellent.”

The Thunder will host the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.