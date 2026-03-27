The Oklahoma City Thunder have managed to stay atop the Western Conference for the entire season despite the injuries they've dealt with throughout the season. They're still dealing with them, as Chet Holmgren has popped up on the injury report with a right hip contusion ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Holmgren has been fairly healthy this season and has been the man in the middle for the Thunder. On offense, his diverse skill set continues to open up the Thunder's offense, while his defense has helped lead them to being one of the better units in the league.

It may not be a matchup that the Thunder don't need him for, but it's also important that they keep him healthy at this point in the season.

Chet Holmgren's injury status vs. Bulls

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Holmgren is listed as out against the Bulls, which means the injury must be bothering him to the point where he can't suit up. At the same time, the Thunder could just be trying to stay cautious and know they don't need him for this matchup, as the Bulls haven't been playing well through this stretch of the season.

With Holmgren out, that means Isaiah Hartenstein will be getting a lot of minutes at center, and Jaylin Williams will probably be inserted into the starting lineup.

The good news is that the Thunder seem to be getting healthy at the right time of the season, as Jalen Williams returned this week after missing time with a hamstring injury. Williams was key to the Thunder's championship run last season, and they'll need him if they plan on defending their title this postseason.

Holmgren was also a key part of the Thunder's championship run, and the hope is that the hip contusion isn't something that will keep him out for an extended period of time.