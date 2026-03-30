In a somewhat surprising move, iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has launched a Patreon. This comes as his 2026 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour begins its latest leg.

Dylan announced his Patreon on Sunday, Mar. 29, 2026. He is launching a Patreon with “lectures from the grave” for $5 a month. The “featured lectures” that he was promoting are from Frank James, Aaron Burr, and Wild Bill.

It's unknown exactly what the membership entails. It appears these dead historical figures will be giving lectures, likely through AI, since the promotional poster says that “the dead speak.”

How to subscribe to Bob Dylan's Patreon

Anyone can join Dylan's Patreon, as there is a free option. However, to unlock the full archive of lectures, you will have to pay $5 a month.

The description of the $5 tier reads, “A living archive of lectures from the grave, letters never sent, and original short stories curated by Bob Dylan.”

So far, Dylan's Patreon has amassed over 1.7K members. It has six posts to share, and members can expect even more in the coming months.

How this came to be is unknown. Dylan has posted similar videos on his Instagram account. Perhaps he is finding a way to monetize those posts.

2026 has been a busy year for Dylan. Not only did he launch his Patreon, but he is also on the road on tour. It is a great year for his fans, who have no shortage of content.

Currently, Dylan is in the midst of the latest United States Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour leg. He just started it on Mar. 21, 2026, and will continue playing until May 1.

After that concludes, Dylan is set to embark on a summer tour. He will play a variety of dates on the West Coast, concluding with a two-night stay at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.