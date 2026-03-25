BOSTON — The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder will enter its matchup against the Boston Celtics with a healthy starting lineup on Wednesday. After Jalen Williams returned from a hamstring injury in Monday’s 123-103 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Thunder will look to extend a 12-game winning streak. With the league’s best record, 57-15, Oklahoma City has led the Western Conference standings all season.

After the Thunder’s historic 24-1 start, players such as Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, and Jaylin Williams have thrived in increased roles this season, which Isaiah Hartenstein attributes to the difference between this season and last.

“I think it’s a little different. With the injuries we all had this year, some guys had to step up. We’ve had guys put in different roles, where it helped them gain a little bit of confidence,” Hartenstein said. “The confidence from some of the guys definitely is a lot higher than last year.”

Thunder starting forward Chet Holmgren earned his first All-Star selection this season. For Hartenstein, playing alongside his fellow 7-footer has helped increase chemistry between the two.

“I think we got more reps this year than we did last year,” Hartenstein said. “So, we’re at a good space. I think our connection is a lot better than it was last year. Again, just keep building on it.”

Isaiah Hartenstein on the difference between the Thunder’s approach this season compared to last: “With the injuries we all had this year, some guys had to step up. We’ve had guys in different roles, where it helped them gain a little bit of confidence. The confidence from some… pic.twitter.com/3yCBvw7SNm — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 25, 2026

Jalen Williams reveals the Thunder’s ‘good energy’ amid recovery

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Thunder forward Jalen Williams says team camaraderie helped him amid recovery from two right hamstring injuries this season. After undergoing two procedures to repair torn ligaments in his right wrist, Williams returned in the 20th game of the regular season before missing another 16 games ahead of his return in a 123-103 win against the 76ers.

Williams says being around his Thunder teammates helped keep his spirits up throughout an injury-riddled campaign, with only 10 games remaining.

“I think if I was on a different team, I’d be more frustrated. But I’m around good energy, as you guys can see,” Williams said. “So, I think that’s been one of the things that’s kept me going. I’ve been trying to use it as a positive, too. My wrist has felt better than it ever has. So, I think that was a big hurdle during the season that I’ve been able to get over. It feels back to normal.”

Wednesday’s matchup against the Celtics concludes a five-game road trip for the Thunder.