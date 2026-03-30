As Ben Johnson continues to build his offense with the Chicago Bears, he decided the best course of action was trading away wide receiver DJ Moore. However, it wasn't a decision that came lightly.

Johnson admits he got emotional when the trade went through. He called him one of the real leaders on the Bears. Ultimately though, the head coach will do what he thinks is best for the franchise, via Dan Wiederer of The Athletic.

“We had to make some decisions in terms of salary cap and things of that nature. I think the best thing for him is, he’s going to a great situation,” Johnson said. “He’s got a history with Joe Brady. I think he’s very excited to play with another talented quarterback in Josh Allen. I think we’re putting him in a great spot. I’ve been a part of some of those trades in my past where you move on from a guy and he’s not necessarily going to a great situation. I’m happy for him. Yet I feel like it was probably the move we needed to make.”

The Bears already have wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden on the roster. Add in tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet and there are already plenty of cooks in the kitchen. Moore is a talented receiver, but Chicago couldn't turn down a second-round pick in return with so much talent on the team already.

Moore ends his time with the Bears having appeared in 51 games. He caught 244 passes for 3,012 yards and 20 touchdowns. Moore had plenty of memorable moments in Chicago, including his game-winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers.

Johnson and company will now get back to work building the offense. The head coach won't soon forget Moore, but knows what must be done to move the Bears forward.