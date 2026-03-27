BOSTON — The San Antonio Spurs are trailing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder by 2.0 games atop the Western Conference standings. Gilgeous-Alexander says the Thunder failed their test in a 119-109 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Then, he reminded everyone of how important home court advantage was amidst Oklahoma City's championship run last season.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, holding onto the No. 1 seed ahead of the postseason is vital for the Thunder.

“It's very important. And not just in the west, in the whole playoffs,” Gilgeous-Alexander. “We needed Game 7 at home against Denver, which was at the top of the West. If you want to come out of the West, you have to compete with them. Then, we needed it against Indiana to win a championship. So, it's as important as everything.”

With only nine regular-season games remaining, the Thunder will begin a five-game home stand, starting with Friday night's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Then, the Thunder will host the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder's failed test vs. Celtics

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says his team got a taste of a playoff-like atmosphere in their 10-point loss to the Celtics on the road. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault criticized his team's defense against the Celtics. Then Gilgeous-Alexander discussed the intensity between the two teams.

“Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think it's one of the premier organizations to play against, and they bring it every night. No matter who's out there. Have a culture.

“They check all the boxes, and that's why they've been successful for the past years. It’s a game that you see where you really are, and they test you. We got a test tonight; we didn’t pass it.”

SGA on playing at TD Garden: “Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players… It’s a game that you see where you really are and they test you. We got… pic.twitter.com/9BG0gRrqXa — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 26, 2026

The Thunder will host the Bulls at the Paycom Center on Friday.