Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has garnered a lot of attention with his ability to draw fouls. While it's annoyed NBA fans to the point that they are calling him a “foul merchant,” Philadelphia 76ers wing Paul George chimed in with his thoughts.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been elite at getting to the free-throw line, taking eight or more attempts for the last three seasons. In the 2024 and 2025 playoffs, he is also taking more than eight tries per game, showing he is carrying over his regular-season form.

George talked about the Thunder star during a May 29 episode of his “Podcast P with Paul George” podcast. He believes that basketball IQ is playing a major role to Gilgeous-Alexander's success with drawing fouls rather than just baiting for them.

“It's more to it with Shai than him foul baiting… He just understands how to play physical and get guys out of position. That’s why he’s so deadly,” George said.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Regardless of what some fans think, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant without having the need to bait for fouls. Matter of fact, he has thrived against the opposition this postseason.

After helping the Thunder win a franchise-record 68 games in the regular season, he helped them go 12-4 in the first three rounds. His ability to maintain his elite form in the playoffs shows why he deserved to win MVP as well as the Western Conference Finals MVP.

Oklahoma City will likely be the favorite for the NBA Finals. They have the opportunity to win their first title since the franchise relocated from Seattle in 2008. This is a challenge that Gilgeous-Alexander will look to make sure Thunder fans can celebrate the biggest achievement in franchise history.

The Thunder will host Game 1, facing the East Finals winner between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The NBA Finals will begin on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.