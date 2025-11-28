The Dallas Cowboys delivered a Thanksgiving classic in Week 13, edging the Kansas City Chiefs 31–28 and pushing their streak into another loud chapter under the stadium lights. Jerry Jones walked out of AT&T Stadium clutching a giant turkey leg, wearing a grin as wide as the moment itself. The Cowboys owner stood in front of reporters, the noise still buzzing in the background, and soaked in everything this win meant.

“It tastes pretty good,” Jones said with a chuckle, as captured by The Athletic’s Jon Machota. The Cowboys owner paused, smiled again, and added, “You guys are having a lot of fun.” It was a simple line. But it matched the relief and the pride spreading through Dallas after finishing off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a late-game surge. “What a great win on Thanksgiving Day,” he said, and the statement carried the weight of a Cowboys owner who has lived through enough heartbreaks to truly savor nights like this.

Jerry Jones has a turkey leg pic.twitter.com/7tL99pE754 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 28, 2025

Jones Sees More Than a Moment for the Cowboys

The second video Machota shared showed a different side of the Cowboys owner. The turkey leg was gone. The smile stayed. This time, he spoke about the long game, and the Cowboys’ playoff path. He pointed to the Lions coming up next and how that matchup will reveal more about their ceiling. “More so from the team and why we’re playing,” he explained. Then he shifted to belief. Real belief for the Cowboys. “The way this team is playing, I like we’ve got a team that can sustain this. And if we get a shot at it, can deserve to be there.”

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys’ playoff chances pic.twitter.com/63FYPq3UDI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 28, 2025

It wasn’t bluster. It felt grounded, almost measured, as if Jerry Jones understood the fragility of momentum but also recognized the strength pulsing through his Cowboys.

So now the question turns to Dallas fans everywhere: after a Thanksgiving win like this, how high can the Cowboys climb next?