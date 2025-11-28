It is the 121st all-time meeting between Michigan and Ohio State, in The Game. Ohio State looks to remain undefeated as Michigan is looking for a fifth straight win over its bitter rival. As the two teams set to clash on Saturday, it is time to make bold predictions about the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State heads to The Big House at 11-0, and the top team in the nation. After a tight game to open the season against Texas, the Buckeyes have rolled through their schedule. Ohio State has won each of the last ten games by 18 or more points.

Meanwhile, Michigan is 9-2 on the year. After a Week 1 victory, Michigan fell on the road to Oklahoma 24-13. They would then win the next three games, but fall to USC on the road 31-13. Since then, the Wovlerwins have run off five straight wins. They still have an outside chance to play for the Big Ten title as well. Michigan reaches the conference title game with a win, and either Washington or Purdue upsets their opponents in Week 14.

Michigan leads the all-time series 62-51-6. They have also won four straight, and each time, Ohio State was ranked in the top two in the AP Poll. Michigan has not won five in a row since 1922-1927, when they won six straight. They did win five of six from 1988 through 1993, with the 1992 matchup ending in a 13-13 tie.

Jordan Marshall runs the offense

The Michigan offense has been solid, but not great this year. They are 44th in FBS in points per game while also sitting 27th in yards per game. The pass attack has not been great, sitting 98th nationally, but they are 10th in rushing yards per game. Justice Haynes has been the bell cow for the Wolverines' offense, running for 857 yards and ten scores. He has not played since October 25 agaisnt Michigan State due to an injury and will miss this game as well.

Jordan Marshall missed the last game, but will be back for this one, and he is on fire. Marshall has run for 871 yards and ten touchdowns this year. In the last four games, he has run for a touchdown in each of them, while going for over 110 yards in all four. In the four victories, he has run for 570 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ohio State has been the best defense in the nation. They are first in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent yards per game. They are the best in the nation against the pass, while sitting third against the run. If Michigan wants to win this game, it needs to control the clock and the ground game. Marshall will be the best running back that Ohio State has faced. He will have a great game in this one, going for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Julian Sayin is haunted by Derrick Moore

A major reason Ohio State is the best team in the nation is not only the top defense in the nation, but also a stellar offense. They are 18th in the nation in points per game while sitting 28th in yards per game. Still, the running attack has not been great, landing 59th in FBS. Meanwhile, the passing attack is 34th in the nation. Julian Sayin has been protected well, which has led to a stellar season. The Buckeyes are sixth in the nation in interception rate and third in sack rate.

Sayin is in the Heisman conversation, while passing for 2,832 yards with 27 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just four times while being sacked just six times. Still, Michigan is going to get after Sayin in this game. Michigan is 33rd in the nation in sack rate this season.

This is led by edge rusher Derrick Moore. He has 9.5 sacks this year, while also breaking up three passes, forcing two fumbles, and recovering a fumble. He has seven sacks in his last five games and has been getting consistent pressure on the quarterback. Sayin has yet to have to face pressure this year, but the offensive line has not faced a player at the level of Moore. The Michigan edge is going to be a major factor in this game, having at least one sack in the game.

The streak continues

Michigan is looking for a fifth straight win over Ohio State. They have won four in a row. In 2021, Ohio State came into the game as a ten-point favorite. It was a tight first half until Michigan dominated the second half, winning 42-27. Michigan was an underdog again in 2022. While both teams were ranked in the top three, Michigan was a 9-5 point underdog, but won 45-23. The Wolverines were the favorite in 2023 and won The Game 30-24, but they would be the underdog again in 2024. Once again, it was a 9.5 point spread, but Michigan won 13-10.

This is not going to be like 2021 or 2022, as if Michigan is going to win, they need to keep it low scoring and control the clock. That is exactly what they did in 2024. While Kalen Mullings was solid on the ground for Michigan last year, they have a more explosive running game with Marshall this season.

The biggest concern for Michigan should be Dominic Zvada. Zvada hit two field goals last year in the win and was 21 of 22 last year. This year, he is just 12 of 19 and has struggled from mid-range. He is just three of six from 30-39 yards. He started the season strong, and if he can return to that, it will be a major difference in the game.

Odds at the time of writing, provided by DraftKings, once again have Ohio State as a 9.5-point favorite. Not only does Michigan cover again, but they extend the streak to five straight wins over the Buckeyes.