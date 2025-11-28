With the Dallas Cowboys resurrected after another huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, 31-28, one side of the ball that has been impressive is the team's defense. As the Cowboys hope to make some noise in reaching the playoffs, one crucial move was for star Quinnen Williams, a move that Jerry Jones admitted he wanted to do earlier.

While Dallas traded for Williams before the trade deadline, Jones apparently wanted to do it before the season, which a potential deal could have included Micah Parsons, who is now on the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he offered the New York Jets Parsons and a first-round pick for Williams.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan said he offered the New York Jets a first-round pick and Micah Parsons for DT Quinnen Williams before the season started. ‘I thought that much of Williams,'” Jon Machota wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cowboys' “confidence” is at its peak, per Quinnen Williams

Though some fans are finding that hard to believe, there's no doubt that Jones had faith in the defensive tackle, with the Cowboys trading for Williams eventually, which that move and others have led to recent success.

“I feel good about where we are as compared to where we were,” Jones said, according to The Athletic. “We’re playing teams that are obviously hard to beat, and they don’t go easy, as you can see right at the end. But what a thrill to compete at this level.”

Against the Chiefs, Williams led the team with six quarterback pressures, one quarterback hit, and four tackles, leading to him saying that the confidence of Dallas is “through the roof.”

“Every day we try to take a step forward. Every game we try to take a step forward,” Williams said. “We’re not where we want to be and where we know we can be. Taking a step forward every day, learning from our mistakes and learning from what we do good and keep stacking days. When we hit our stride, we’re going to be dangerous.”

The Cowboys look for four straight wins next Thursday against the Detroit Lions.