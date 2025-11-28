The Buffalo Bills will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, and they will be without some key players for the important matchup, according to the team's social media.

“Coach McDermott has ruled out LT Dion Dawkins, RT Spencer Brown, LB Terrel Bernard and WR Curtis Samuel for Sunday’s game,” the Bills wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Most of the losses will be on offense, which is not good for a team looking to get its groove back after their loss against the Houston Texans. Without Dawkins and Brown on the offensive line, it could be a long day for Josh Allen, especially when going up against the Steelers' defensive line.

Allen is going to have to try and get the ball out quickly, but he also will be without Samuel, so he'll have to continue to spread the ball around. Luckily, the Bills signed some help over the week with Brandin Cooks, and he's a veteran receiver who can take the top off of a defense.

Article Continues Below

The Bills have also benched Keon Coleman for the past two games, which hasn't been great for their offense, but many are wondering when he'll get back on the field. Head coach Sean McDermott shared why he was a healthy scratch against the Texans, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott clarified that WR Keon Coleman being a healthy scratch against the Texans was not discipline related, but due to a short run-up to the Thursday game. McDermott said they are going to take things one day at a time with Coleman,” Buscaglia wrote on X.

As far as the Bills' defense, they've been shaky this season, mostly because of injuries, so having anybody out on that unit will be rough. At this point, it will be next man up on both sides of the ball, and the hope is that they can get into the win column.