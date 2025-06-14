The Oklahoma City Thunder were on the ropes during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night before an epic fourth quarter comeback got them right back in the fight. The Thunder outscored the Indiana Pacers 31-17 in the final frame to steal a 111-104 victory in front of the raucous Pacers crowd to even the series at two games each.

Both teams played with plenty of urgency, knowing the importance of this game. The Pacers were trying to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and move within one win of their first NBA Championship. On the other side, the Thunder were trying to reclaim home-court advantage and get the series back under their control.

In the end, Oklahoma City's desperation won out, and that is why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thinks they were able to get the win.

“3-1 is a lot different than 2-2 going back home,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. “We played with desperation to end the game and that’s why we won. We've got try to maintain the same desperation going into Game 5, Game 6, whatever it may be.”

Gilgeous-Alexander had a bit of an odd game by his lofty standards, but the final stats look as good as ever: 35 points on 12-for-24 shooting to go with three steals. He looked a bit worn out at times during this one, but the league MVP was still able to come up big in the clutch moments to help his team get over the finish line.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrates with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) after he a basket by Giddy against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Paycom Center.
Josh Giddey prank calls Thunder’s Jaylin Williams before NBA Finals clash vs. PacersAlex House ·
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center
Stephen A. Smith drops monster prediction about Pacers’ Game 4Josue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Thunder’s Jalen Williams trolls Pacers fan with fake signatureZachary Howell ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) react after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Mark Daigneault, Thunder making massive starting lineup change for Game 4Troy Finnegan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault directs players against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault gets real on dealing with Pacers’ pressure in Game 4Benedetto Vitale ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault motions to his team during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Mark Daigneault reveals what Thunder want to take away from PacersDavid Yapkowitz ·

After Tyrese Haliburton made a tough layup to put Indiana up by four points with just over three minutes to go, Gilgeous-Alexander splashed home a 3-pointer to cut the lead to just one. On the next possession, he got to his spot on the left baseline and drilled a stepback jumper to put Oklahoma City in front.

From that point on, Gilgeous-Alexander scored six of the Thunder's final seven points to help close out the win and send the series back to Oklahoma City tied at two games apiece.

Even though the Indiana defense has clearly bothered Gilgeous-Alexander at times during this series, he has still found a way to produce on the offensive end. On Friday night, a lot of those points came when the Thunder absolutely needed them most, which is the sign of a superstar.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to move within one win of a championship in Game 5 at home on Monday night.