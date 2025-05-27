Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached elite NBA territory with his dominant performance in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 128-126 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

In 40 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander was explosive on the offensive side of the ball. He finished with 40 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and a steal. He shot 13-of-30 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 12-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Thanks to his performance, he passed the 30-point mark for the 59th time this season. He became the 10th different player in NBA history to have at least 59 such games in a full season, per Forbes' NBA writer Shane Young.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander refused to let the Timberwolves even up the series, allowing the Thunder to continue their winning momentum with the Game 4 victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder fended off an inspiring effort from the Timberwolves' bench, who scored 64 points. Despite their efforts, the star guard made numerous clutch plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter, making multiple shots and assists to teammates as the Thunder take a 3-1 series lead.

Four players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams gave a strong performance with 34 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals. He shot 13-of-24 overall, including 6-of-9 from downtown. Chet Holmgren followed suit with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Alex Caruso provided 10 points and two steals.

Oklahoma City is now one win away from the NBA Finals, which would be their first appearance since 2012. Their success throughout the past two seasons, including this one, continues to build up. And it may all come down to how they finish their series in the West Finals.

The Thunder will look to close out the series at home when they host the Timberwolves in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET.