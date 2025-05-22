On Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added his name to an elite list of Oklahoma City Thunder MVPs, following in the footsteps of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The honor felt inevitable after his spectacular season. Shortly after the announcement, San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul — who once mentored Gilgeous-Alexander during their time together in OKC — took to social media with a heartfelt message celebrating the league’s newest MVP.

“Shai, congrats my brother, congrats man,” said CP3 in a video greeting. “We talked about this last year, and to see you put the work in again, day in and day out, we knew it was coming and we knew it was just a matter of time. I couldn't be happier for you, man. For Hailey, for Ares, for your moms, pops, no flutes. You deserve this.”

Notable legends congratulate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the MVP award 🤩 – Chris Paul

– Vini Jr.

– Ronaldinho

– Wayne Gretzky

– Steve Nash (via @okcthunder)pic.twitter.com/ldSysn0OvJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander guided the Thunder to a franchise-best 68-14 record, all while navigating a season filled with injuries to key teammates and an often-shuffled supporting cast.

“You're one of the most selfless people I ever met in my life. But this moment is about you and what you did and your teammates, man. Enjoy it. I know you've got a lot more work to do, but congrats on MVP my brother. Love you.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP run with the Thunder

After finishing second to Nikola Jokic in last year’s MVP race, Gilgeous-Alexander faced a tougher, more competitive pursuit this season. Jokic averaged a triple-double and ranked among the league leaders in four major statistical categories — an unprecedented feat. Even he called it the best season of his career. For Gilgeous-Alexander to sway voters away from a three-time MVP playing at that level, it would take something truly special.

Gilgeous-Alexander left no doubt this time. He led the league in scoring and consistently delivered high-impact performances, posting more 50-, 40-, 30-, and 20-point games than any other player. On defense, he ranked near the top in steals and was one of the most active shot-blockers among guards. What set him apart? He anchored a 68-win Thunder team, carrying them through injuries and pushing OKC to its best season ever.

The Thunder superstar captured the MVP honors by earning 71 out of 100 first-place votes, outpacing Nikola Jokic, who claimed the other 29 and finished as the runner-up. Giannis Antetokounmpo came in third, while 12 different players appeared on at least one ballot in the top five.

At 26 years old, he earned the award after delivering one of the greatest guard performances in NBA history. He topped the league with an average of 32.7 points per game. He did it with impressive efficiency, shooting 51.9% from the field, 37.5% from three, and 89.8% from the free-throw line, while also adding 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander was selected 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, who immediately traded his rights to the Los Angeles Clippers. During his lone season with the Clippers, he averaged 10.8 points and 3.3 assists per game.