The 2024-25 NBA MVP race was one of the closest in history, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic both had cases for the league's most prestigious individual award. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard ended up being named the best player of the season, though, preventing Jokic from winning his fourth MVP in four years in the process. Gilgeous-Alexander earned 71 first place votes in comparison to Jokic's 29.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished as the runner-up in MVP voting last year, meaning he and The Joker have been battling for the award for a while now. They are far from the only stars in the NBA, though. In fact, the league has arguably never been deeper with talent, so a handful of legends have won the MVP over the last decade. So, check out the gallery to see where Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-winning season ranks among every MVP-winning season of the last 10 years. For this article, everything will be taken into account, including context, numbers, narratives, impact on winning, and much more.

1. 2016: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

There has only been one player in NBA history who was voted unanimously as the league's MVP. It didn't happen with one of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's league-leading six MVPs, nor did the NBA's greatest player, Michael Jordan, ever accomplish that feat. The only MVP who every voter was in agreeance on was Stephen Curry in 2016.

The year prior, Curry's 3-point expertise landed him his first MVP award. The league had never before seen somebody who shot the deep ball so often and at such a high degree of difficulty, but Curry took his game to a whole new height in 2016. That year, he started the season off hot with 118 points in the first three games, and the all-time great point guard never looked back from there.

He led the Golden State Warriors to a 24-0 start, which was the best undefeated streak in league history. Golden State also won 54 straight home games, dating back to the season prior. The Warriors ended up with a record 73 regular season wins. Curry not only become the first player ever with 300 3-point makes, but he put the ball through the hoop from deep on 402 occasions, which is a record that still hasn't been touched. The Davidson product did it on elite efficiency, too, as Curry's second MVP-winning season was just one of 14 50-40-90 seasons ever. No other player of that exclusive club averaged 30-plus points per game like Curry did.

On top of leading the NBA in scoring (30.1 points per game), Curry was also the top steals artist (2.14 steals per game) and free throw shooter (90.8%). The only stain on what is arguably the best MVP-winning season ever, not just of the last decade, is the fact that Curry and company gave up a 3-1 lead to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The Warriors didn't win the championship this year, unlike the Chicago Bulls in 1996, who are the only other 70-plus win team. Then again, postseason success isn't supposed to have an impact on the MVP award.

2. 2017: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Together, Jokic and Russell Westbrook have made triple-doubles somewhat of a norm in the NBA, but before Westbrook won the MVP, stuffing the stat sheet enough to get a triple-double was an extreme rarity. Heading into the 2016-17 season, the Thunder were expected to take a major step back because Kevin Durant left for the Warriors.

Westbrook took a personal vendetta against his running mate's departure, and the entire league had to pay for it. Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game to became just the second player to average a triple-double over the course of an entire season. Oscar Robertson was the one who accomplished this feat before, but Westbrook would end up with triple-double averages in three of the next four seasons, too. All in all, Westbrook had 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17, which is the most in a single season ever.

Brodie used extreme athleticism and relentless dedication in order to pile up unprecedented production. The highlight of the season came when Westbrook erased a 14-point deficit against the Denver Nuggets with a 50-point game that included a 36-foot game-winning buzzer-beater. The shot awarded Westbrook his single-season triple-double record and simultaneously knocked the Nuggets out of playoff contention.

3. 2022: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jokic is known for doing absolutely everything for the Nuggets. That was never more so the case than it was during his second MVP run. Jamal Murray was out for the season with a torn ACL, and Michael Porter Jr. was limited to nine games. While relying on players such as Face Campazzo, Austin Reaves, Monte Morris, and Jeff Green to play substantial roles, Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets were statically one of the worst teams ever when Jokic wasn't on the floor, but they were dominant when he played. The huge load that Jokic carried led to the best PER ever (32.85). Jokic is a special player. He is the best passing big man ever, and he is incredibly strong, making him a force on the glass and in the paint. His shooting touch is also unmatched, and he is actually an underrated defender. Jokic single-handily carried his Nuggets in 2021-22.

4. 2024: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Only nine players have won three NBA MVPs, and Jokic became one of them in 2024. This particular season, he became just the second player ever to surpass 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, and 700 assists in a season. Jokic was top 10 in all three major statistical categories. This MVP win was sandwiched in between two MVP runner-up seasons, meaning Jokic has been top two in MVP voting five straight times. Bill Russell and Larry Bird are the only other two players who have done that.

The big man from Serbia breaks a Wilt Chamberlain record or puts up a never-before-seen stat line seemingly every other night. He has already established himself as one of the greatest NBA players ever.

5. 2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

An MVP is defined as the best player in the NBA that season. The most elite of the elite need to thrive on both ends of the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly did that during his second MVP-winning season. On top of averaging 29.5 points and securing 13.6 rebounds per game, Antetokounmpo won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon are the only other players who were named the best overall player and the best defensive player in the same season. Antetokounmpo's freakish physical traits made him a force both inside and outside on defense. He could lock up elite wings on the perimeter or go inside and deter shots at the rim. Nobody could slow him down when he got a head of steam on offense, either.

Antetokounmpo's 2020 MVP came in the weirdest season ever, as COVID-19 led to a multi-month postponement. The season was eventually continued in Disney World's bubble. Antetokounmpo should be praised for competing at such a high level in such a weird environment.

6. 2025: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander was rewarded with the most recent MVP after one of the best seasons by a guard ever. En route to leading the Thunder to the one seed for the second straight year, the point guard won the scoring title with 32.7 points per game. He led the league in 20-point, 30-point, 40-point, and 50-point performances, the latter of which he did four times.

Gilgeous-Alexander used an automatic mid-range shot, elite paint finishing, and unmatched foul drawing to score 20-plus points 75 straight times, which is a league record. This was also his third straight season with 30-plus points per game. Jordan, Robertson, Chamberlain, Bob Mcdoo, Abdul-Jabbar, and James Harden are the only other players who had done that before.

The problem with Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP is that Jokic had his best season to date at the same time. Lots of fans pinned voter fatigue as to why The Joker didn't win his fourth MVP. Jokic had the best single-season triple-double average ever, as his 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game were more impressive statistics than anything Westbrook or Robertson put up from a pure numbers perspective. Regardless, Gilgeous-Alexander was a worthy MVP and one of the best over the last decade. His Thunder seem destined to win the championship this year.

7. 2018: James Harden, Houston Rockets

The era of analytics was on full display during James Harden's MVP season. Almost all of Harden's shots during his Houston Rockets tenure came from behind the 3-point line, at the charity stripe, or in the painted area. Harden put up 10 3-point attempts and 10.1 free throw attempts per game in 2017-18, which are numbers that actually dwell in comparison to his next two seasons.

It led to an average of 30.4 points per game. Harden used a step-back three, an elite floater, and masterful foul drawing to score so many points. He also did plenty of assisting this season, evidenced by his 8.8 assists per game. Harden finished second in MVP voting three times, so her certainly deserved to win once. He was arguably better in other seasons, though.

8. 2023: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The most points per game in an MVP season over the last 10 years came when Joel Embiid scored 33.1 points in 2022-23. Embiid is a talented player who always had the potential for an MVP season. On defense, he is a feared defender who can block shots. On offense, Embiid can score from outside and put the ball on the floor, unlike most big men.

Injuries have always limited the Philadelphia 76ers star, which is why he is one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA History. He put it all together this season, though. Even so, Embiid's 66 games played were the fewest for an MVP, excluding COVID-19/lockout seasons, since 1977-78.

Embiid was dominant when he was on the floor, but like has been the case a lot throughout his career, he probably didn't play quite enough. Voters' hesitancy to give Jokic an MVP three-peat was a big reason why Embiid won the award this year.

9. 2021: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Year in and year out, Jokic puts up never-before-seen stat lines. His numbers are so ridiculous that fans have almost taken his greatness for granted. Perhaps Jokic's first MVP deserves to be higher on this list, but it also isn't as impressive as any of the seasons he has had since.

Jokic's 31.28 PER was the 15th-best single-season mark ever, and he was able to dominate despite Murray tearing his ACL and only playing 48 games. Perhaps most impressive, Jokic was able to play in all 72 games during a season where players were regularly being ruled out because of COVID-19 restrictions and rules. The 2021 MVP put Jokic on the map, and since then, he has been the undisputed best player in the NBA.

10. 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

All MVP seasons are impressive, but not all are made the same, and Antetokounmpo's first run at MVP doesn't stack up as well as some of the other recent seasons. His numbers are still solid, though. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Those numbers don't trail Antetokounmpo's other MVP by too much.

While Antetokounmpo was great this year, his encore was much better. Additionally, Harden averaged 36.1 points per game, which was the most ever for someone not named Jordan or Chamberlain. Harden didn't trail Antetokounmpo all that much in voting, and many think he was the rightful MVP this year.