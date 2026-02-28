The UFC 327 card is starting to take shape, and the latest addition is one that has everyone talking. Patricio “Pitbull one of the most decorated fighters in combat sports history, is set to square off against rising featherweight contender Aaron Pico on April 11th in what promises to be a must-watch matchup. The event, set to air on Paramount+, already has fight fans circling the date on their calendars.

Freire needs no introduction to hardcore MMA fans. The Brazilian legend carved out a dynasty in Bellator, capturing featherweight and lightweight titles and defending them with a level of consistency rarely seen in the sport. Now fighting under the UFC banner, Pitbull has made it crystal clear that he has no intentions of riding off into the sunset, he wants gold, and he wants to prove that his Bellator dominance was no fluke.

Standing across from him will be Aaron Pico, a former highly touted prospect who has evolved into a legitimate contender. Pico's blend of elite wrestling credentials and sharp striking made him one of the most anticipated fighters of his generation, and while his early career saw some growing pains, he has steadily developed into a dangerous matchup for anyone at 145 pounds. A win over a name like Pitbull would instantly catapult him into title conversation.

This is the kind of fight that writes itself. Pitbull brings championship pedigree and battle-tested experience, while Pico brings the hungry, explosive energy of a fighter chasing his defining moment. Both men are finishers. Both men are dangerous. The featherweight division will be watching closely.

UFC 327 is shaping up to be a stacked card, and with Pitbull vs. Pico now locked in, the featherweight division just got a whole lot more interesting. As more bouts are announced in the coming weeks, expect this card to build into one of the most compelling events of 2026. April 11th cannot come soon enough.

UFC 327 Confirmed Fights

Main Card 9:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Preliminary Card 6:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Featherweight: Patrício Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez