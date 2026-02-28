Boston Red Sox infielder Brendan Rodgers recently suffered a shoulder injury. According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Rodgers underwent a CT scan and MRI on his shoulder. Healey also provided a quote from Red Sox manager Alex Cora about Rodgers' injury situation.

“It doesn’t look great,” Cora said.

The Red Sox are currently preparing for the season at spring training. Rodgers, a former top prospect with the Colorado Rockies, seemingly had an opportunity to battle for a roster spot. His injury concern — if he is indeed forced to miss time — will obviously throw a curveball at those plans.

Rodgers, 29, has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. He once displayed promise with the Rockies, but he's been unable to reach his full potential overall. After spending 2019-2024 with Colorado, Rodgers joined the Houston Astros in 2025. He ended up struggling across 43 total games played, however.

The Red Sox ultimately took a chance on him, but it remains to be seen when he will play again. It is worth noting that Rodgers has yet to receive an official injury timeline. Cora's update is concerning without question, and it does seem that the infielder could miss time. An official update has yet to be made available, however. The Red Sox will continue to provide updates on the situation.

Boston's next spring training contest is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM EST against the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox will then conclude the weekend on Sunday with a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 PM EST.