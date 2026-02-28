The Texas Rangers are hoping for a successful 2026 season, after missing the postseason in 2025. Texas is getting some tough injury news as spring training continues.

“Josh Jung (adductor strain) and Justin Foscue (hamstring strain) will both be sidelined from baseball activities for about 10 days, per Skip Schumaker,” Dallas Morning News reporter Shawn McFarland posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Jung and Foscue are two important pieces in the Rangers infield. In 2025, Jung hit at a .251 batting average for the team with 14 home runs. He also collected 61 runs batted in.

Foscue is a young prospect with limited Major League Baseball experience. He posted two RBIs during the 2025 season, and had nine total at-bats. He has appeared in 19 MLB games.

The Rangers finished the 2025 campaign with a 81-81 overall record.

Rangers are under new leadership in 2026

Former manager Bruce Bochy and the Rangers parted ways following the 2025 season. He had won a World Series with the franchise in 2023.

The Rangers skipper is now Skip Schumaker. Schumaker previously managed the Miami Marlins for two seasons. The new Rangers manager has big expectations for this upcoming season.

“My least favorite phrase is, ‘This is just who they are.’ That's a lazy quote from a coach. That is not what I want. That's not what I expect. And I think the players will know that,” Schumaker said when taking the job, per MLB.com.

Schumaker has the endorsement of team management.

“One of [Skip’s] greatest attributes is his ability to develop relationships with people,” said Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker. “As much as anybody in this last year, in our conversations and our dialogue, I've learned a lot about the game of baseball and more about our organization. I'm very grateful for that opportunity to have him be involved with some of our folks in player development, and continue that forward now as our manager.”

It will certainly be a tall order to replace Bochy. Bochy managed the team to its first franchise World Series title. He also won three World Series titles managing the San Francisco Giants.

Rangers fans hope their injured infielders are good to go soon. Texas plays a spring training game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.