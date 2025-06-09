Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered the Paycom Center clearly hellbent on evening the series. The Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to the 123-107 romp of the Indiana Pacers behind SGA's 34 points. But he joined an exclusive NBA playoffs club featuring Wilt Chamberlain in the process.

Per Sports stats expert Greg Harvey, Gilgeous-Alexander joined the basketball legend by hitting this feat.

“Players in NBA history to score 30+ points in nine straight home playoff games: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025) Wilt Chamberlain (From 1961-64). That's it,” Harvey posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Gilgeous-Alexander revealed he let the Game 1 loss go on Saturday. SGA even downplayed the Tyrese Haliburton game winner that stunned the Thunder home crowd. He locked in and prevented Indiana from sweeping OKC.

SGA delivered the 34 points in 36 total minutes to even the NBA Finals at 1-1. He also dished eight assists and grab five rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit 2 more NBA feats in Thunder rout of Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) moves the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
SGA didn't just reach Chamberlain status on Sunday. He's now in the NBA record books.

Gilgeous-Alexander now has scored 72 total points in his first two finals games. That shatters the 71 previously held by Allen Iverson during the 2001 NBA Finals, according to NBA Communications.

But there's one more milestone he hit. The reigning league Most Valuable Player now is part of the 3,000-club. Becoming only one of 12 to hit this mark.

SGA even trolled one member of the Pacers. Facing Benedict Matthurin, the guard turns and still banks his shot over the fellow Canadian. Matthurin, though, stands at 6-foot-5 and still is near similar in height to SGA. He hit him with the “too small” celebration.

The MVP started cooking early, though. Especially in splitting the defense, attacking the paint and still finishing with the left-handed underhand layup during the first half.

OKC only got outscored in the fourth quarter 33-30. But the Thunder dominated in the first three quarters before closing out the second game. This time avoiding the late game collapse unlike Game 1.

Now OKC and SGA will hear the thunderous Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd on Wednesday.