OKLAHOMA CITY — As someone who has spent his entire career playing alongside Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort admits the off-the-backboard pass to himself for an assist was a first. From one Gilgeous-Alexander showstopping finish in the first half to his absurd assist for a corner-3 to Branden Carlson, Shai once again stole the show.

After the win, Dort discussed Gilgeous-Alexander's highlight assist in the fourth quarter, which helped put the finishing touches on a 119-103 victory against the Grizzlies.

“That was the first time I’ve seen him do that. I was actually shocked, “Dort said. “I didn’t expect that. In my head, I wondered what was going to be next because I knew he wasn’t going to go and dunk it. But it was a great pass, and BC [Branden Carlson] made a big shot.”

Shai Gilgeous Alexander drives, stops, spin, throws it off the backboard to himself, and find to Branden Carlson for the corner 3 (with replays) Shai cannot stop laughing about it all the way to the bench. Thunder and Peacock commentaries pic.twitter.com/hzCwsakM5E — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 23, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points led six Thunder players in double figures, including Jalen Williams (24 points), and Ajay Mitchell, whose 16 points and nine rebounds led the bench. Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with eight assists, four steals, and one block. Lu Dort added 13 points, four rebounds, and three steals for the Thunder.

While SGA extended his streak of scoring 20+ points to 100, the defending champion Thunder improved to the league's best 26-3 record.

Article Continues Below

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earns ‘ruthless’ praise after Thunder win

After Monday’s 119-113 win against the Grizzlies, head coach Mark Daigneault didn’t hold back in commending Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who extended his streak of scoring 20+ points to 100 consecutive games. Daigneault credited Gilgeous-Alexander for his meticulous approach, reminding reporters that the reigning MVP’s streak is a testament to a very consistent approach.

“The commitment that he has to the game, his craft, the team — he’s always in character on that stuff,” Daigneault said. “He is ruthlessly consistent in the invisible spaces that I see that you guys don’t, and there’s probably 100 more that I don’t see that he’s taken care of. But it’s no accident that he’s the player that he is. He’s literally chiseled himself into this player.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the Spurs on Tuesday.