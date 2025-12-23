The Oklahoma City Thunder have been remarkably consistent this season, recent losses notwithstanding. The old adage in the NBA says that teams absorb the identity of their best players, and it makes sense that OKC is like a machine that never malfunctions considering that this is how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander operates. Night-in, night-out, the Thunder know that they can rely on Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the team in scoring which then translates to wins, just like on Monday night in a 119-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in another winning effort to move the Thunder to 25-3 on the season, and in so doing, he recorded his 100th consecutive 20-point game. He is the epitome of consistency in today's NBA, and he's now only 27 games away from breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record for most consecutive 20-point games, with 126.

There simply is no stopping arguably the best player in the NBA at the moment, as he can get his buckets every which way. For as much flak as the Thunder star gets for being an alleged “free-throw merchant”, he did shoot just six freebies on Monday. In fact, over his past five games, he's averaging just 5.4 free-throw attempts per contest.

The only way Gilgeous-Alexander won't be scoring 20 in a game is if he exits early due to injury, which, knock on wood, no one wants to happen.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander must be appreciated by more than just Thunder fans

Greatness is often polarizing. But Gilgeous-Alexander is a success story that must be celebrated by more than just the Thunder fanbase. Nothing was handed to him; he worked to become arguably the best player in the NBA, and as he said in the past, his whole life is indeed consistent.

The Thunder star is now averaging 32.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, and with OKC rolling, no one should be surprised if he wins his second-consecutive MVP award.