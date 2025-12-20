For the first time this season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic participated in pregame warmups, following his testicular cancer diagnosis. Topic underwent a procedure to battle testicular cancer after making his preseason debut for the Thunder.

Before the Thunder's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Topic was seen on the floor shooting among his teammates at the Paycom Center, per Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

Nikola Topic out here in pregame warmups. First time I’ve seen him since his testicular cancer diagnosis. Good to see him pic.twitter.com/rmSxun3abV — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Topic remains out for the 2025-26 campaign as he undergoes chemotherapy, as Thunder GM Sam Presti announced in October. Topic, the Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, has been around the team throughout the regular season. However, it was the first time reporters have seen Nikola participate in pregame warmups.

Perhaps it's a sign that things are headed in the right direction as Topic continues treatment.

Thunder GM Sam Presti announces Nikola Topic's diagnosis

Article Continues Below

After a partially torn left ACL forfeited his 2024-25 rookie season, Thunder rookie Nikola Topic played in one preseason game before a cancer diagnosis. Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Topic's testicular cancer diagnosis in October.

“The procedure was necessary in order to do a biopsy, and the results of the biopsy have been determined, and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer,” Presti said. “He has a tremendous group of oncologists both at OU and MD Anderson, and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation. It's important to note that testicular cancer is the most cured form of cancer among males.

“But the treatment option for him right now, recommended by the oncologists, is chemotherapy. [Topic] didn't want to make this information public until he'd begun the actual treatment, which he has recently,” Presti concluded.

Topic, who was considered to be a top 5 prospect before his ACL injury, was the Thunder's 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.