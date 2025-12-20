Is there anything Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can't do? The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is widely considered the frontrunner for MVP, but on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he decided to submit his application for Defensive Player of the Year, too.

Late in the second quarter at the Target Center, SGA produced arguably the defensive sequence of the game. With just under two minutes remaining in the half, Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels drove to the rim looking for a pull-up jumper. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't just contest it; he erased it.

MVP or DPOY? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rejects Jaden McDaniels AND Rudy Gobert on the same possession 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OtCoQO0o72 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2025

But he wasn't done. The loose ball fell right into the hands of Rudy Gobert, the literal four-time DPOY, who looked poised for an easy layup. Instead, SGA loaded up and sprang off the floor a second time, rejecting the 7-foot-1 center at the rim. The sequence left Gobert so rattled that he gathered the rebound and point-blank missed a wide-open dunk when the ball fell to him again.

“MVP or DPOY?” was the immediate sentiment on social media, and it’s hard to argue. Gilgeous-Alexander has been a two-way terror for the 25-2 Thunder all season. While his 32 points led the way for OKC once again, it’s plays like this, denying two athletic finishers on a single possession, that separate him from the rest of the pack.

The Thunder eventually took control of the game, but this double-block sequence will be on highlight reels for the rest of the season. When your point guard is out-protecting the rim against Rudy Gobert, you know things are going well.

Shai is standing on business, and the rest of the league is officially on notice.