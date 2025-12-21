Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the 25-3 defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder received a slice of humble pie in a rare pair of losses amid their most recent three-game stretch. The Thunder’s 112-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 111-109 NBA Cup semifinal defeat to the San Antonio Spurs bookend a 122-101 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Oklahoma City will get two chances to avenge its loss to the Spurs this upcoming week.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who addressed the Thunder’s last two losses after Friday’s Timberwolves game, is confident his team will bounce back.

“We’ve been here before. We’ve won tough games on the road. We’ve played amazing on the road and blew a team out. We’ve been in almost every situation a team can be in, especially in the past couple of years,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When you have that under your belt, you know how to act in situations. And we just grow with time, as we should. Use these experiences for lessons and get better from them.”

The Thunder’s Western Conference Finals rematch against the Timberwolves saw its opponent go 33-of-47 from the free-throw line, which was one of the many glaring issues for Oklahoma City in Friday’s loss. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32+ points in four of the Thunder’s previous six games, including a 38-point performance in a 124-112 win against the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s take on Thunder shooting disparity

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed the free-throw shooting disparity in Friday’s loss to the Timberwolves. The Thunder defied its favorable free-throw shooting reputation, finishing minus-17 in free-throw attempts against the Timberwolves.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the shooting disparity between the Thunder and Timberwolves during his postgame media availability.

“Yeah, I don’t care. Not one bit. I can’t control how the refs blow the whistle, ever,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’ve never been able to — never been a ref. All I can do is play basketball, and that’s all I focus on, trying to win games and championships.”

The Thunder will face the Spurs on Tuesday before another rematch on Christmas Day at the Paycom Center.