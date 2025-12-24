Lately, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers. Meanwhile, the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, remain the best team in the NBA.

However, some perceive him as a “flopper,” and among them are fans of the San Antonio Spurs. On Tuesday, the Thunder took on the Spurs in San Antonio.

From the opening bell, SGA drew the foul as he was going up for the shot and came to the line. It was at the line when Spurs fans started to chant “Flopper, per ClutchPoints.

It didn't derail SGA as he converted on the free throw.

Spurs fans are chanting "FLOPPER!" at Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after drawing a foul 😳pic.twitter.com/ptq6EDjl1F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2025

So far, SGA is averaging 32.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Thunder are steamrolling their way through with a 26-3 record.

Article Continues Below

On Christmas Day, OKC and the Spurs will reconvene. Nevertheless, despite SGA being among the best players in the league, he has joined others who have been labeled with the dreadful term “flopper.

SGA and others who have fallen victim to that label

In recent memory, SGA's foul-targeting strategy has drawn much attention. Like others, he has developed a tendency to initiate contact and then exaggerate fouls to make them seem bigger.

In return, the Thunder MVP has been called a “flopper. Fortunately for him, he is not alone. Other players, including LeBron James, Dennis Rodman, Chris Paul, and Reggie Miller, among others, were characterized as “floppers” during their careers.

Recently, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics called out James and others for flopping. However, he wasn't criticizing the practice of flopping; instead, he acknowledged it as part of the present-day NBA.