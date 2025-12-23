It has become clear to everyone that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has mastered the art of the midrange game.

But sometimes, he likes to show that he can still get up.

The Memphis Grizzlies witnessed it first-hand in the opening quarter on Monday at Paycom Center. After forcing a turnover, Ajay Mitchell issued an outlet pass to Kenrich Williams, who then lobbed it for Gilgeous-Alexander for the rare slam.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander elevates for the LOB 😤pic.twitter.com/1TqWqfUHAR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

You can tell how rare it was with the way the bench got excited for the reigning MVP.

But on a serious note, it also showed the undeniable chemistry of the Thunder. From the textbook fast break to the joyful reaction, they were on point.

The 27-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander has often talked about the importance of looking out for one another. They do postgame interviews as a group for a reason, and it's not just to be gimmicky. They go out together, with SGA even hosting events and parties at their house.

Oklahoma City looks to remain undefeated at home, while also bouncing back from the tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. It was their second defeat in three games after a rousing 24-1 start.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks, but even his all-around performance wasn't enough to fend off the Timberwolves.

As of writing, the defending champions are leading the Grizzlies, 67-54, at halftime. SGA already has 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting on top of three rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.