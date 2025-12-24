Although Chet Holmgren is an impressive young talent who was a core member of a championship team, few people believe he is presently superior to Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs center is already an All-Star who could earn an All-NBA selection in the near future, and yet, he apparently still feels the need to take a shot at the Oklahoma City Thunder standout.

When asked in French if there is a rivalry with Holmgren, Wembanyama made some eyebrow-raising and arguably unnecessary comments.

“No, I don’t think about that,” he said (also in French), per L'Equipe's Maxime Aubin, after scoring 12 points in 23 minutes in Tuesday's 130-110 win versus OKC. “At least from a basketball standpoint, there’s no comparison (between us).”

Those who follow the Spurs closely already know that Wembanyama has an edge to him during interviews. He is confident in his game and is not afraid to let everyone know it. The question is, though, why does he continue to land jabs on Holmgren?