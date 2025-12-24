In the wake of the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Dallas Cowboys, they posted a mic'd up clip that made center Cooper Beebe appear “racist,” which understandably upset the second-year player.

The Chargers posted a mic'd up clip from their win over the Cowboys (via Jon Root on X, formerly Twitter), captioning the post, “lol instant karma.” The videoshows Beebe making a call to Dak Prescott. The Chargers' original post and Beebe's response have since been deleted.

However, they censored some of what he was saying as he pointed at Daiyan Henley, implying that he said something offensive. Understandably, Beebe was irate, responding to the clip on X.

The Los Angeles Chargers shared a mic’d-up video trying to paint Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe as a racist… The @chargers need to apologize & the social media team needs to be reprimanded. This is defamation. pic.twitter.com/KrGGXq73MU — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Literally said Hole R? That's our call vs Abby front,” he explained in his social media post. “Imagine bleeping out what I said to make me seem racist. You guys are POS [Chargers].”

It did appear Henley was confused in the moment, asking Beebe, “What?” and asking if he called him an expletive. Beebe then seemingly repeated what he said, but the Chargers' social media post had bleeped it out again. “Oh, okay, appreciate it,” Henley said.

When a flag was thrown, Henley was over the moon. He couldn't help but rub it in Beebe's face. “That's [because] you said bad words,” Henley yelled at Beebe before explaining to his teammates, “He was talking s**t to me. He called me a bad word. I don't know what he said — he said something, he pointed at me, [and] he called me a bad word. That's called karma. Instant karma.”

The trash talk didn't stop there. Henley then said, “You keep pointing at me, it's gonna happen again,” to Beebe. The Chargers then censored whatever he said next, which got another reaction out of Henley. “There you go!” he exclaimed. “He might be alright now.”