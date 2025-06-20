With the Oklahoma City Thunder now staring down a winner-take-all Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a revealing postgame admission following their 108-91 Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Speaking to reporters after the game, Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to a surprising defensive shift that changed everything.

“They don’t pressure full court like they have been, which led to more turnovers. I didn’t expect that.”

The unexpected move came at the perfect time. Instead of sticking to their signature full-court press, the Pacers adjusted to a half-court, trap-heavy approach. That shift directly contributed to 20 Thunder turnovers, compared to just 11 for Indiana, many of which led to fast-break points and uncontested looks from beyond the arc.

The defensive strategy the Thunder deployed caught Oklahoma City flat-footed. OKC entered Game 6 anticipating heavy pressure across all four quarters, but the calculated adjustment threw off their rhythm early. It was a rare case where less aggression resulted in more disruption.

By halftime, Indiana had already built a double-digit lead, fueled by a series of transition plays sparked by the Thunder’s sloppy ball-handling. Gilgeous-Alexander, normally steady, finished with multiple giveaways and seemed visibly flustered throughout.

That strategic surprise wasn’t just physical—it was psychological. Oklahoma City’s preparation revolved around beating the press, and when it never came, the uncertainty created hesitation and poor decision-making.

The result? One of the most lopsided losses of the 2025 NBA Finals for OKC—and the clearest evidence yet that Indiana’s willingness to adapt could win them a championship.

The Pacers took a highly-calculated risk here, preserving energy by not pressing full court and instead relying on sharp rotations, effective communication, and intelligent traps. It forced Oklahoma City into costly mistakes they couldn’t recover from.

Now, with the series tied 3-3, the pressure is on the 68-win Thunder squad to adjust heading into Game 7. Gilgeous-Alexander remains confident, but acknowledges that they’ll have to rethink their approach.

On the grandest stage the game can offer, with legacies on the line, the chess match pushes into its climactic endgame.