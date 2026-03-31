OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 47 points led a 114-110 win against the Detroit Pistons in overtime on Monday, which re-sparked the continuous MVP conversation during his postgame media availability. However, the reigning MVP wanted no part of it.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, it’s not on him to give his take on why he should win the MVP award in back-to-back seasons.

“Nah, I’m good. Thanks for asking, though. But yeah, I’m good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’ll let my game do the talking.”

SGA when @BannedMacMahon asked for him to make an MVP case for himself: “Nah, I’m good. Thanks for asking though. But yeah, I’m good. I’ll let my game do the talking” pic.twitter.com/uNgNEbP4TY — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 31, 2026

As for the MVP conversation in itself, Gilgeous-Alexander says the debate among fans and analysts is good for the association.

“It’s good for the league. I think it’s good chatter. It gives people something to talk about. A lot of good players in this league. A lot of guys in the conversation.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when asked about the MVP debate: “It’s good for the league. I think it’s good chatter. It gives people something to talk about. A lot of good players in this league. A lot of guys in the conversation” pic.twitter.com/gF4s2KrgpN — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 31, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 consecutive points before draining what could have been the game-winning 3-pointer due to an offensive foul called with 4.3 seconds left in regulation. He went 12-for-19 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from deep, and 21-of-25 from the free-throw line.

Ajay Mitchell finished with 14 points, and Chet Holmgren added 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s honest take on Thunder’s No. 1 seed

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander prioritized the No. 1 seed last week, reminding reporters of how important home-court advantage was for the defending champions’ title run last season. With only a 2.5-game lead over the Spurs, the Thunder, winners of 15 of its last 16 outings, continue to keep the Spurs at bay atop the Western Conference standings.

Gilgeous-Alexander reiterated the importance of the Thunder holding onto No. 1.

“It’s very important. And not just in the west, in the whole playoffs,” Gilgeous-Alexander. “We needed Game 7 at home against Denver, which was at the top of the west. If you want to come out of the west, you have to compete with them. Then, we needed it against Indiana to win a championship. So, it’s as important as everything.”

Three games into a five-game home stand, the Thunder is a perfect 3-0 at the Paycom Center.