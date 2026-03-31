The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered another statement win as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 47-point performance powered a thrilling 114–110 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. His MVP-caliber play continues to define the season, and this latest outing added another signature moment to Oklahoma City’s dominant campaign.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 47 points, five rebounds, and three assists, once again proving to be the driving force behind the Thunder’s success. His efficiency and control stood out throughout the night, especially in a game that remained tight deep into the fourth quarter and eventually required overtime.

The game nearly ended in regulation, but an offensive foul wiped away a potential game-winner. The 2025 NBA Finals MVP responded by taking control in overtime, scoring eight of Oklahoma City’s 13 points in the extra period to seal the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ELECTRIFYING in tonight's OT win over the Pistons ⚡️ 🌩️ 47 points

🌩️ 5 rebounds

🌩️ 3 assists 🌩️ 12-of-19 FG

🌩️ 2-of-3 3PT

🌩️ 21-of-25 FT pic.twitter.com/exyT0j3mzH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

He shot 12-of-19 from the field and 21-of-25 from the free-throw line, dictating the pace and consistently delivering in key moments. That performance only added to what has become a remarkable season for one of the league’s premier guards.

The victory also carried franchise significance. Oklahoma City secured its 60th win of the season, marking back-to-back 60-win campaigns for the first time in team history and underscoring the team’s steady rise into championship contention.

Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of consecutive 20-point games to 136, setting an NBA record and further highlighting his extraordinary scoring consistency. The Thunder continue to rely on his leadership and shot creation in the biggest moments.

Ultimately, Oklahoma City once again leaned on its superstar when it mattered most. Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance not only secured another win but also reinforced the Thunder’s growing belief that this team is built for a deep postseason run and capable of competing for back-to-back championships.