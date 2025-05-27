The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one win away from the NBA Finals as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. After losing Game 3 by 42 points, everyone was eager to see how the Thunder would respond in this one. They found themselves in a tight game for the entire contest, and the MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, willed the team to a 128-126 victory. SGA finished with 40 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the team on his back in Game 4 as he finished 13-30 from the floor and 2-7 from deep. Those numbers don't stand out a ton a ton, but SGA also found himself at the free throw line often. He finished 12-14 from the line. Fans will call him out for flopping, but he is finding a way to score a lot of points for his team.

SGA nearly finished with a triple-double in this game as he also added nine rebounds and 10 assists. It was a huge performance, and fans from all across the league are reacting to the game.

One fan was surprised that the Timberwolves were able to hang around in this one after their best players failed to keep up with the Thunder's stars.

“If you had of told me pre-game SGA, J-Dubb & Holmgren would combine for 95 points well Ant & Randle would only score a combined 21 points i would of said OKC by 40+ lol,” the fan wrote.

This fan thinks that coaching played a huge role in the Thunder's Game 4 win.

“Love Finch, but Wolves got out coached,” the fan said. “Thunder’s defensive game plan focused on Ant. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves put SGA’s cousin on him who he’s been cooking since he was seven years old. Timberwolves couldn’t get any stops late when it mattered. Pretty sad effort overall.”

A lot of people were complaining about how often SGA got to the line, but this fan thinks that the refs were making the right calls for the most part.

“SGA gets a good whistle for the most part but he was getting hit several times while dribbling tonight with no calls which I was 100% fine with and he adapted and played through it without b***hing,” the fan posted. “Tonight was awesome basketball to watch from both teams.”

All in all, Thunder fans are feeling great as the team has a 3-1 series lead with the next game being played in Oklahoma City.

“ONE WIN FROM THE FINALS WHAT DO YOU HAVE IN STORE FOR ME SGA,” a fan said.

“i mean SGA is just better than ant n its a gigantic gap not to mentions OKC is a way better team series is over,” another fan wrote.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to put the series away on Thursday night back at home. The two teams will tip at 7:30 CT from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be airing on ESPN, and OKC is currently favored by 8.5 points.