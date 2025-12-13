The Charlotte Hornets updated their injury report Saturday afternoon. LaMelo Ball has been dealing with a left wrist sprain since a week for Charlotte. Is he off that NBA injury list before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday?

Ball won't play per the league's updated listings. Yet the report revealed multiple ailments — a left ankle one and a bone bruise.

The veteran is dealing with multiple injury concerns dating back to Nov. 14 with Charlotte. He's played only 16 games this season with two bad ankles.

This is now the third straight game Ball will miss. And he's also dealing with questions about his Charlotte future.

LaMelo Ball name linked to Hornets trade rumors

Charlotte is one team many fans and analysts believe will tweak the roster — by exploring the trade market.

Ball is linked with fellow NBA All-Stars Trae Young and Ja Morant as potential moves. Except the Hornet small forward ripped a report indicating he wants to sever ties with the Hornets.

“The source didn't come from me. That's false info,” Ball told reporters on Nov. 21. “I love being here.”

Still, many analysts believe the Sacramento Kings are one potential destination for the California native. Names like DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook have many believing they need a change of scenery.

The Brooklyn Nets are another looking due for a roster makeover — with lead scorer Michael Porter Jr. at the forefront.

Charlotte is 7-18 overall following its 129-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls and are on a two-game slide.