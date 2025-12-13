While fans in Los Angeles have been bugging the praises of Edwin Diaz like they're Timmy Trumpet, the Dodgers have continued to do work on their roster heading into 2026.

From claiming utility fielder Michael Siani off waivers to poking around the big players left on the open market, the Dodgers have been looking for ways to build up their roster around the margins, including signing a familiar face in Nick Frasso to a minor league deal, as noted by The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“The Dodgers have brought back RHP Nick Frasso on a minor league deal, source confirms. Had been non-tendered last month,” Ardaya wrote. “Talented prospect who has had some injury trouble that has kept him from an MLB debut. Now, he remains in the org.”

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Loyola Marymount University by the Toronto Blue Jays, Frasso was traded to the Dodgers with Moises Brito in 2022 for Mitch White and Alex De Jesus. Though he did land on the 40-man roster in 2023, he has yet to pitch for the Dodgers after having labrum surgery in late 2023 that cost him the entire 2024 campaign.

Joining OKC in 2025, Frasso pitched in 43 games, going 6-1 with an ERA of 5.49 before landing on IL in September. Now back in LA on a minor league deal, only time will tell when Frasso will return to The Show and if 2026 will mark his official MLB debut, or if he will continue to be a potential play in the minor leagues.