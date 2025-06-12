Despite entering the 2025 NBA Finals as massive betting favorites, the Oklahoma City Thunder now find themselves down 2-1 after another disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 3. With their backs suddenly against the wall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already preparing for Game 4.

The Thunder's 116-107 Game 3 loss put them down in the series for the second time in the 2025 playoffs. Oklahoma City previously faced a 2-1 deficit against the Denver Nuggets, but rallied to win that series in seven games. Gilgeous-Alexander does not see any reason why the Finals should be any different.

“Learn from your mistakes,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his post-game presser. “Rest, recovery [and] do everything we can to be a better basketball team for the next game. Yeah, that's it.”

“Learn from your mistakes, rest, recovery, do everything we can to be a better basketball team for the next game… that’s it.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives insight on what the Thunder need to do to tie the series in Game 4 🗣️ (via @Joe_Sway) pic.twitter.com/JNK5oY3YLd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 2025 NBA MVP ended with 24 points, his fewest since scoring 14 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 9-for-20 from the floor, including 1-for-3 from deep. He added eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Thunder shot fairly well from the field — hitting 46.8 percent of their total attempts — but uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball. They committed 17 turnovers in the game, including a trio of sloppy giveaways to T.J. McConnell on inbounds passes. Gilgeous-Alexander committed a team-high six turnovers, resulting in a negative assist-turnover ratio.

Article Continues Below

Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's road struggles continue

The Game 3 defeat dropped the Thunder to just 4-4 on the road in the 2025 playoffs. Four of their six total losses in the postseason have come away from home. Despite being the best team in the league on paper, the disparity between Oklahoma City's performances at home and away is vast.

Excluding their opening-round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder are just 2-4 on the road in their last three playoff series. Conversely, they are 7-2 at home in that same span. Even when they win, they have only won those two road games by a combined seven points, while beating teams by an average of 24.1 points since May 5.

While the Thunder continue to struggle on the road, they will remain in Indianapolis for Game 4. The teams get one day of rest before reconnecting at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET.