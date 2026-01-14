OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander threw a parting shot at the San Antonio Spurs following a 119-98 blowout win that avoided a 4-0 season sweep, he revealed what the victory means for the defending champions. Jalen Williams says the Spurs aren't the Thunder's rival. He didn't say it bluntly during his postgame media availability, but it was strongly implied in dismissing the conversation altogether.

Gilgeous-Alexander said the Spurs were the better team after the Thunder's Christmas Day blowout, as evidenced by the Spurs' three wins in 12 days, including a two-day span between the latter two. Therefore, what did Tuesday's win mean for the defending champions?

“Tonight's result tells us that when we play a certain way, with a certain sense of urgency, with a certain sense of force and aggressiveness, and attention to detail, that it doesn't matter who's on the other side,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think we knew that about this group, and it's just about us getting to that point without having to lose or be pushed there. And it's not to say we haven't done it before, we've done it multiple times.

“But I think the more we can get ourselves to that mind frame, we'll be better off for sure. Tonight was nothing that I didn't expect. I knew that if we played a certain way, we'd be able to beat anybody in the world.”

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He also finished with five steals, which ties a career-high.

Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take a shot at the Spurs?

Article Continues Below

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Super Bowl comments flooded timelines on social media as the reigning MVP's walk-off interview went viral after Tuesday's win. Suggesting the matchup meant more to the Spurs than to the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander says the Thunder treated it just like any other regular-season game.

“Tonight wasn't our Super Bowl. It wasn't anything else [other than] another game in an 82-game season,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

SGA took a SHOT at the Spurs 👀 "Tonight wasn't our SUPER BOWL." pic.twitter.com/Ye2tRsbMjO — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 14, 2026

The Thunder are on a four-game winning streak.