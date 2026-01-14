OKLAHOMA CITY — After beating Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs — 119-98 — for the first time in four times this season, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams weighed in on the ongoing NBA's new rivalry debate. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander insinuated the Spurs cared more about beating the Thunder than the defending champions did about avenging three losses in a 12-day span in December.

Williams says it isn't his place to decide who the Thunder's new rivals are, but if it's a question that's the topic of debate among NBA circles, chances are, it's not, he said, during his postgame media availability.

“You guys control the rivalry thing — we don’t really care,” Williams said. “The rivalry stuff, if you gotta ask, it probably ain’t one yet.”

Jalen Williams when asked if the Spurs and Thunder are an NBA rivalry: “You guys control the rivalry thing — we don’t really care… The rivalry stuff, if you gotta ask, it probably ain’t one yet” pic.twitter.com/PvSePG4LKm — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 14, 2026

Jalen Williams finished with 20 points, three assists, and two steals against the Spurs. Gilgeous-Alexander's 34 points led five Thunder players in double figures, including Alex Caruso, who led the bench with 13 points. Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 20 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, and Victor Wembanyama added 17 points, seven rebounds, and one block.

Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take a shot at Spurs?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder were on the verge of a 4-0 sweep in their season series against the Spurs. After beating the Spurs for the first time this season, Gilgeous-Alexander suggested Tuesday's matchup meant more to his opponent than it did for the defending champions, he said, per NBC/Peacock.

“Tonight wasn't our Super Bowl. It wasn't anything else [other than] another game in an 82-game season,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

SGA took a SHOT at the Spurs 👀 "Tonight wasn't our SUPER BOWL." pic.twitter.com/Ye2tRsbMjO — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 14, 2026

The Thunder improved its NBA-best record to 34-7, 20-2 at the Paycom Center, as the Spurs, with the second-best record in the Western Conference, dropped to 27-13.