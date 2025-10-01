Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the NBA players featured in season 2 of Netflix's “Starting 5,” which released a clip of the league's MVP proclaiming his on-court abilities. He used five “verys” to emphasize his point. After Gilgeous-Alexander commended Jalen Williams' postseason and Finals play at Media Day on Monday, a clip promoting the show's upcoming season featuring him went viral during training camp.

While refusing to call himself unstoppable, Gilgeous-Alexander went as close as he could to saying he is in Netflix's latest promo.

“I don't feel like I'm unstoppable,” Gilgeous-Alexander says in the clip. “I just feel like I'm very, very, very, very, very hard to stop.”

"I don't feel like I'm unstoppable. I just feel like I'm very, very, very, very, very hard to stop." Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Netflix's 'Starting 5' season 2 trailer ⚡ (via @netflixsports)pic.twitter.com/oC7IL1DxCd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 1, 2025

The Netflix docuseries covers the 2024-25 campaign, following players such as Gilgeous-Alexander, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, and others, including Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, and Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant.

All eight episodes of season 2 of “Starting 5” will be released on October 16.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jalen Williams' play amid Thunder run

Article Continues Below

Although Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander crystallized his legacy in winning the league MVP award and a scoring title en route to winning Finals MVP after leading his team to its first championship in franchise history, he had plenty to say about his All-Star teammate, Jalen Williams. Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Chet Holmgren are leading the Thunder to through its championship window, thus GM Sam Presti's three max contract extensions.

Gilgeous-Alexander discussed Williams playing through the Thunder's championship run with a torn ligament in his right wrist during Media Day.

“Dub — he’s a warrior. He just did whatever it took. And he’s been that all year. He’s been that since he got here. He’s been that for us. He’s been like a Swiss Army knife and just does whatever,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We have no bigs, he plays the 5. On a broken wrist, he has 40 in the Finals — he’s a competitor at his heart, and when that kicks in, it takes over and he’s a winner because of it. It’s impressive what he’s done. I’m not surprised, though.

“He’s a big-time talent, big-time competitor, big-time personality, and he stepped into those moments because of it,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder wrapped up Day 2 of training camp on Wednesday.