While much has been stated, debated, and pontificated about the Philadelphia Eagles' recent offensive struggles, one of the more under-the-radar developments has been the increasing ineffectiveness of their signature play, the Tush Push.

Once an unstoppable weapon so effective that opposing teams wanted it banned, the Birds have failed to convert on the play on multiple occasions, including on a particular brutal effort against the Chicago Bears, where Jalen Hurts ended up fumbling the ball due to a well-placed Nahshon Wright Peanut Punch.

Discussing the Eagles' Tush Push issues with reporters before Week 14, Nick Sirianni noted that there are ways to expand upon the play to keep it effective, which the team is continuing to install for future games.

“Just like how we do with anything. They adjust, you adjust, you try to make compliments off of it, as many as you can, to keep them honest. All the different things that you do to help,” Sirianni explained. “I know it’s a unique play that gets a lot of attention and a lot of talk, but you handle it the very same way. You still teach the fundamentals the same way you would in an inside zone, and the adjustments that come off of that, and the things that the defense is doing, and how you can combat that.”

Now granted, part of the Eagles' inability to get much going on the Tush Push isn't too dissimilar from their rushing issues as a whole. Their offensive line has been consistently impacted by injuries, their playcalling has been uninspired, and the duo of Hurts and Saquon Barkley have been far less efficient on the ground than in 2025.

And yet, the Tush Push has still been an effective tool in 2025, especially when the Eagles are willing to run counters, or even a pass play when opposing defensive coordinators opt to sell out for the short-yardage stop. Much like all of the Eagles' issues, it comes down to execution and how well Sirianni's squad can impose their will on opposing teams, instead of the other way around.