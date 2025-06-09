Thanks in large part to another monster scoring effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder have evened up the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers courtesy of a 123-107 win in Game 2 on Sunday night. Gilgeous-Alexander put up 34 points, five rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 11-21 from the field and 11-12 from the charity stripe.

In so doing, Gilgeous-Alexander became the player to score the most points through the first two games of one's NBA Finals career, dropping 72 during that span after he scored 38 in their Game 1 loss. But Gilgeous-Alexander's mind is not too fixated on setting scoring records. He and the Thunder are in the NBA Finals for one reason and one reason only — to win a championship. And if he had a choice, he would much rather be up 2-0 over the Pacers, although he made it clear that he's not crying over spilled milk.

“I'm being myself. I don't think I'm trying to reinvent the wheel or step up to the plate with a different mindset. Just trying to attack the game the right way. I think I'm doing a pretty good job of that thus far. I would trade the points for 2 Ws for sure. This is where we are [however]. Can't go back in the past, you know, you try to make the future better,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his postgame presser, via Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire.

Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP of this past season for a reason, and it's because of his relentless pursuit of his ultimate goal — winning a championship. He is certainly doing his part, playing his game to perfection even if he's become a lightning rod for criticism for his foul-drawing tendencies.

Regardless, the momentum is now on the Thunder's side heading into Game 3, and it's looking like the Pacers don't have any answers for the 2025 NBA MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even up the series

It would not have been the end of the world had the Thunder lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but it would have put so much pressure on them to win Game 3 down 2-0 heading on the road. But Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder managed to shake off whatever emotional damage the Pacers' Game 1 win was able to inflict on their psyche to even up the series at 1-1.

With the Pacers being at their most vulnerable in Game 3, expect the Thunder to bring the same ferocity they did in Game 2 on Wednesday night.