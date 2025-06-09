Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's elite scoring ability allowed him to make NBA Finals history after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 123-107 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 on Sunday night.

In 36 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander once again dominated against the Pacers' defense. He finished with a stat line of 34 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals, and a block. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

This marked the second consecutive game that the MVP guard scored 30 or more points in the series, having 38 in Game 1. He has 72 points after two games of the series, which had him make NBA Finals history in the process.

He surpassed NBA legend Allen Iverson for the record to start their Finals debut. Iverson scored 71 points combined in the first two games of the 2001 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, including his memorable 48-point explosion in Game 1.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander join Wilt Chamberlain club after demolishing PacersLorenzo J Reyna ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fouled in Game 2
Fans clown digital addition of Larry O’Brien Trophy to floor in NBA Finals Game 2Jedd Pagaduan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins breaks Tyrese Haliburton’s ankles with sick crossoverRexwell Villas ·
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure form Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Alex Caruso drops ‘mad scientist’ take on Mark Daigneault after Nikola Jokic moveDavid Yapkowitz ·
Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024.
Alex Caruso roasts Thunder GM Sam Presti with revelationJackson Stone ·
Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams (8) sits during an NBA Finals practice session ahead of Game 2 at Paycom Center Oklahoma City, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Jalen Williams drops truth bomb on ‘old head’ leading ThunderMalik Brown ·

It's a noteworthy feat for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to achieve in NBA Finals history. However, what mattered more to him was leading the Thunder to victory over the Pacers in Game 2.

Unlike their fourth-quarter collapse in Game 1, the Thunder did not take their foot off the gas as they put immense pressure on the Pacers' stars. Tyrese Haliburton did not have a strong start, which allowed Oklahoma City to dominate throughout the course of the game. With the win, it marks the franchise's first since Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Five players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Alex Caruso had a huge performance with 20 points and three rebounds off the bench. He shot 6-of-11 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Jalen Williams came next with 19 points and five rebounds, Aaron Wiggins had 18 points and four rebounds, while Chet Holmgren provided 15 points and six rebounds.

The Thunder will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they face the Pacers in Game 3. The contest will take place on June 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.