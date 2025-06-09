Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's elite scoring ability allowed him to make NBA Finals history after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 123-107 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 on Sunday night.

In 36 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander once again dominated against the Pacers' defense. He finished with a stat line of 34 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals, and a block. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

This marked the second consecutive game that the MVP guard scored 30 or more points in the series, having 38 in Game 1. He has 72 points after two games of the series, which had him make NBA Finals history in the process.

He surpassed NBA legend Allen Iverson for the record to start their Finals debut. Iverson scored 71 points combined in the first two games of the 2001 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, including his memorable 48-point explosion in Game 1.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Article Continues Below

It's a noteworthy feat for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to achieve in NBA Finals history. However, what mattered more to him was leading the Thunder to victory over the Pacers in Game 2.

Unlike their fourth-quarter collapse in Game 1, the Thunder did not take their foot off the gas as they put immense pressure on the Pacers' stars. Tyrese Haliburton did not have a strong start, which allowed Oklahoma City to dominate throughout the course of the game. With the win, it marks the franchise's first since Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Five players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Alex Caruso had a huge performance with 20 points and three rebounds off the bench. He shot 6-of-11 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Jalen Williams came next with 19 points and five rebounds, Aaron Wiggins had 18 points and four rebounds, while Chet Holmgren provided 15 points and six rebounds.

The Thunder will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they face the Pacers in Game 3. The contest will take place on June 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.