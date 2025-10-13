Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received his flowers from Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash. While Gilgeous-Alexander plans to add to his legacy, Nash says it's already established as an inspiration to an entire generation in Canada. The two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star, and Canadien native has already anointed SGA the country's GOAT.

Nash addressed the magnitude of Gilgeous-Alexander's influence in Canada, per GQ's Yang-Yi Goh.

“He’s going to be an inspiring figure for many generations of Canadians to come,” says Steve Nash, the two-time NBA MVP and former Team Canada captain. “I have no problem anointing him the greatest Canadian player ever.”

With all the individual accolades, including two MVP awards, seven-time All-NBA selections, five-time assist champion, and acknowledged as one of the 75 greatest players in league history, Nash never won a championship. Gilgeous-Alexander hopes to surpass Kobe Bryant's legacy. After SGA's first taste of championship champagne, he has been motivated to win multiple titles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't satisfied with one Thunder title

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't believe winning one championship places him among the all-time greats, which is what he's aiming for at this stage of his career. Gilgeous-Alexander explains that while winning one title is an impressive feat, it's not the ultimate goal, but a great place to start.

“A step in the right direction for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All of the guys that I study, idolize, and look up to, and strive to get to that level, have done it multiple, multiple, and multiple of times. There is still a lot more work to be done. Any of them will tell you it only gets harder every time. So, a lot more work to do for sure.”

To reach the tier Gilgeous-Alexander is aiming for, he knows he must win multiple championships.

“I didn't play basketball and pick up basketball just to win one time and be done — I guess it's that simple,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I strive to be the best version of myself and win as many as I can. I've been blessed with the opportunity and the group around me to help me win one. I checked that box, and I'm still after the pursuit of my final goal, which is the final version of myself.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will raise their franchise's first title on Opening Night on October 21.