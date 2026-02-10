Recently, the Oklahoma City Thunder surprised many in the basketball world by trading some draft compensation to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for young guard Jared McCain. McCain immediately helps the Thunder solve some of their outside shooting issues this year, and also gives them yet another young building block for the future.

Recently, McCain was trying to get into the Thunder's facility but was encountering a little trouble, so he enlisted the help of none other than league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to get him where he needed to go (via MrBuckBuck on X, formerly Twitter, per ESPN on TikTok).

ESPN on TikTok: "Shai had to help Jared McCain get into the Thunder's building." pic.twitter.com/TRpe4s2bb1 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 10, 2026

While he may want to find a more efficient way to get to the Thunder's building, it seems that team chemistry is already starting to develop between McCain and his new Thunder teammates.

On Monday evening, the Thunder picked up a narrow win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, with Gilgeous-Alexander continuing to be sidelined due to an abdominal strain that will keep him out through the All-Star break.

In this game, Jalen Williams took over down the stretch for the Thunder, punishing the Lakers whenever they opted to switch one of their many subpar defenders onto him in the fourth quarter, getting to the basket and also torching Los Angeles from midrange, looking much more like the 2025 version of himself on the heels of his recent hamstring injury.

McCain hasn't had any explosive scoring nights for the Thunder just yet since the trade from Philadelphia, but he is still a more than capable shooter who can space the floor and get hot in a hurry, as well as being able to create his own offense on occasion.

In any case, the Thunder will next hit the floor on Wednesday evening on the road against the Phoenix Suns for their final game before the break.