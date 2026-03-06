WWE 2K26's Ringside Pass DLC characters and their Release Date have been revealed. WWE 2K26's Roster features over 400 playable wrestlers, giving you an unprecedented amount of wrestlers to play with. Overall, the game will feature many playable DLC Characters, which can be unlocked via the Ringside Pass Premium Pass. Without further ado, we'll go over each WWE 2K26 DLC Wrestler Release Date, their price, and more.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass DLC Wrestlers – Release Dates and Details

At the time of writing, not all Release Dates of every WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass have been revealed. However, we have a general idea of each Pack's release window and characters. Therefore, we listed them all below for your convenience.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 1 – March 6th 2025 (Early Access Launch) Psycho Clown El Hijo de Vikingo Flammer Mr. Iguana



Season 2 – April (Before WrestleMania 42) Ax Crush Smash Kelly Kelly



WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 3 DLC Wrestlers – June 2026 Brian Pillman La Parka Matt Cardona Torrie Wilson



Season 4 – July 2026 Jelly Roll Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy Lady Shani



2K26 Season 5 Ringside Pass DLC Wrestlers – September 2026 Brie Bella Bam Bam Bigelow Pagano TBA

WWE 2K26 Season 6 DLC Wrestlers Octagon Jr. Typhoon Earthquake TBA



Article Continues Below

Again, at the time of writing, we do not yet know the prices or specific release dates of every season yet. Keep checking back with us and we'll update when new information arrives. Of course, there's so many more we'd love to see, but with the game featuring over 300 playable characters, there's plenty of wrestlers to keep us entertained for the long run.

Overall, that includes all the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass DLC Wrestler Release Dates and details.

WWE 2K26 brings a brand new season Pass System known as the Ringside Pass. Similar to NBA 2K, it offers players a free and premium reward track, with the latter featuring even more rewards. In order to unlock the DLC Wrestlers, you must purchase the season's Ringside Pass, as that is where they reside.

But free players have access to 60 free rewards every season, including Island Banners, MyFACTION Packs. And if your purchase the Ringside Pass, you gain access to unlocking an additional 60 rewards, including the DLC Wrestlers.

If you're interested in learning more about WWE 2K26, check out some of the info on modes like Universe, The Island, and more. We'll see you in the Ring when WWE 2K26 officially launches later this month.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.