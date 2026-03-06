The Philadelphia 76ers have been the biggest hypothetical of the 2025-26 NBA season. Plenty of fans believe this team has a legitimate chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter century, but that can probably only happen if Joel Embiid is healthy and playing at an impactful level. The former MVP-winning center has missed half the campaign and is currently nursing an oblique strain. He is still at least a week away from returning to the court, per the PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson.

Embiid has started individualized strength and conditioning work, but it remains to be seen when he will partake in drills. The Sixers will reevaluate their injury-ravaged big man and hope for some good news.

Additionally, standout rookie VJ Edgecombe did not practice due to the back injury he suffered on Tuesday. His status for Saturday's road matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks is uncertain. Fortunately, veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was back in action after missing the last two contests with an illness. He is expected to suit up in State Farm Arena.

Philadelphia (34-28) has weathered highs and lows throughout the season, but this is not an ideal time to endure copious adversity. Nick Nurse's team is clinging to sixth place in the East, doing its best to hold off the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and scorching-hot Charlotte Hornets.

With Paul George serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, the 76ers are even more in need of a healthy No. 21.

76ers' Joel Embiid can still dominate opponents

Despite his obvious physical limitations, Embiid is still an offensive powerhouse when on the floor. He is scoring 26.6 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field this season.

Before suffering his latest setback, the two-time scoring champion was beginning to find a rhythm from 3-point range. He knocked down 42.9 percent of his attempts from distance in five February games. If Joel Embiid is firing from all spots on the hardwood, this group can compete with anyone in the conference. Defenses will be pushed to their limits while trying to contain the five-time All-NBA selection, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Paul George.

But how many more “ifs” can fans withstand? They have experienced firsthand the heartache that can come from setting high expectations. Regardless of how Embiid progresses through his recovery, the Sixers are putting together an entertaining campaign that should have the city feeling optimistic about the franchise's long-term future.

Nobody wants to admit it, but at this point, everything else will be a bonus. That is just the reality of the situation.