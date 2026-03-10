OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history, he drained a game-winning triple to beat the Denver Nuggets, 129-126. In a duel between the two leading MVP candidates, Gilgeous-Alexander topped Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets with a 35-point performance, ending with back-to-back threes with only 3.3 seconds left in the game.

On a night where Gilgeous-Alexander tied NBA history for most consecutive 20+ point games, he explained how achieving such an astonishing league record hadn’t been on his mind until his postgame media availability, he said.

“It’s still a lot to even wrap my head around. To be honest, I try not to think about it, especially during the season. So much is going on. So many things have to go right for you to get what you ultimately want,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It gets 100 percent of my focus, especially basketball-wise. Being in a conversation with a guy like that (Wilt Chamberlain) is special.

“It’s crazy to think where I was 10 years ago, I’d be here today. You work hard. You trust the process. You look up, and great things can happen for you, and I’m a testament to that.”

After Gilgeous-Alexander connected on his second-to-last 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a four-point cushion, Jokic responded with a 3-pointer of his own. At the same time, Jaylin Williams committed a foul on Christian Braun, who tied the game at the free-throw line (126). Then, SGA sealed the Thunder victory with another triple.

He also went 14-for-21 from the floor, including 3-for-7 from deep with 15 assists, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block. Jokic recorded a triple-double (32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists) and one block.

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record and then left a lasting impression toward the end of this year’s MVP race with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic. One could argue Gilgeous-Alexander just moved up in the race with his game-winning 3-pointer, amid a 35-point performance, considering the shorthanded Thunder managed to beat the Nuggets for the second time in 10 days.

Without Thunder starters Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, Gilgeous-Alexander led his team to a hard-fought win against the Nuggets. In a game that came down to the wire, SGA helped the defending champions secure the win, while sending a message to the Nuggets and the rest of the Western Conference about the reigning MVP’s dominance.

The Thunder is on a six-game winning streak.