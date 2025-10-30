The Orlando Magic could be without one of their key starters when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. As the team continues its five-game road trip, the latest injury report lists forward Franz Wagner as questionable with a left heel contusion.

Wagner last played in Orlando’s 135-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a block in 33 minutes. He shot 6-for-14 from the field, 3-for-4 from three-point range, and 7-for-11 from the free-throw line. Despite his efficient effort, the Magic fell to 1-4, marking their fourth straight defeat since their opening-night win over the Miami Heat.

Now in his fifth NBA season, Wagner has been a steady force for Orlando, averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, three assists, and one steal per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc. His scoring versatility and strong chemistry with Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane have anchored the Magic’s offensive rhythm through the early stretch of the season.

Magic could turn to young depth with Franz Wagner questionable for Hornets matchup

Article Continues Below

If Wagner is sidelined, second-year forward Tristan da Silva is expected to see increased minutes. Da Silva has provided efficient scoring and defensive versatility off the bench, giving head coach Jamahl Mosley another reliable option in the rotation. Third-year guard Jett Howard could also be called upon to help fill the void, offering perimeter shooting and size on the wing as the team looks to generate more floor spacing.

The Hornets enter Thursday’s matchup at 2-2, led by All-Star guard LaMelo Ball. However, they will be without third-year forward Brandon Miller, who remains sidelined with a shoulder subluxation. Miller last played in Charlotte’s 125-121 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, logging nine minutes before exiting with the injury after recording four points and a rebound. Prior to that, he impressed in the team’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, posting 25 points, seven assists, a steal, and a block while shooting 8-for-19 from the field in a 136-117 win.

Following the matchup in Charlotte, Orlando’s trip continues with games against the Washington Wizards (1-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The team will then return to Kia Center to face the Boston Celtics (2-3) as it seeks to regain its footing and reestablish early-season momentum.