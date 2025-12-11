The Houston Astros are once again involved in some trade rumblings. One player linked to the Boston Red Sox is Isaac Paredes, but the Astros won't let him go easily in a trade.

With the MLB Winter Meetings at a close, trade talks and free agency buzz will continue over the next couple of months.

While it remains to be seen which direction Houston will go in this time around, Jim Bowden of The Athletic mentioned the Astros are looking to trade two players.

“The Cardinals will move Brendan Donovan, the Giants will listen on Bryce Eldridge, the Padres are shopping Jake Cronenworth and Nick Pivetta, the Astros are trying to move Christian Walker and Jake Meyers, the Royals will move a starter for a power-hitting left fielder and the Red Sox will trade Jarren Duran if they get the right corner infielder or starting pitcher.”

Walker finished the 2025 season hitting . 238 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs. Walker just signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Astros last offseason, so moving on this early would be a surprise.

Meyers turns 30 years old in June, but he hit .292 with three home runs and 24 RBIs in 104 games for the Astros. Still, he has been garnering trade interest, and teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals were named as options going into the MLB Winter Meetings.

The Astros are also expected to see pitcher Framber Valdez leave in free agency, so there are some things they have to figure out going forward.